Five organisations benefit from first Digicel Virtual 5K run

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Digicel Foundation has donated the proceeds from its virtual 5K to five organisations that cater to Jamaica's special needs community.

The month-long virtual event, which was held in October, was a first for the foundation, which has hosted its annual fundraiser on the streets of downtown Kingston for the past nine years.

The new format saw people from across the globe being able to participate and donate.

CEO of the Digicel Foundation Charmaine Daniels said, “when COVID-19 hit, like the rest of the world, Digicel Foundation realised we had to pivot.”

To date, the Digicel Foundation has raised $69 million for Special Needs organisations through the annual 5K event.

This year's funds will benefit the Jamaica Association for the Deaf, the Jamaica Autism Support Association, Early Stimulation Plus, Jamaica Downs Syndrome Foundation, and the Promise Learning Centre. A total of $7.5 million was donated.

“I am happy to be here with my Digicel Foundation family and our wonderful beneficiaries,” said Chairperson Jean Lowrie-Chin.

“The Digicel Foundation, through the vision of our generous Founder and Patron Denis O'Brien, has over the past 15 years, invested over US$38.2 million in Jamaica, completing 1,279 projects and supporting 679,747 individual Jamaicans, islandwide. This is made possible by our enthusiastic staff members, and our dedicated partners.”

According to a statement from the foundation, the five organisations will begin implementing their projects immediately.

All of these projects will incorporate technology to assist persons with special needs during and after the pandemic.

“In these challenging times, it is more important than ever for us to unite, and to lift each other up,” Lowrie- Chin said.