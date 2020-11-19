Five women charged for attack on 17-year-old girl
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that five women have been arrested and charged with the attack of a 17-year-old girl along Barbican Road, Kingston 8 on Saturday, November 9.
Charged with wounding with intent and unlawful wounding are 28-year-old Shakeema McLead, otherwise called Keema, 33-year-old Nadine Aldridge, 45-year-old Yoland Vassell, 22-year-old Timone Williams, otherwise called Rusty, and 26-year-old Casiann Lewis, otherwise called Chrissy, all of Barbican Road, Kingston 8.
The police said reports are that about 11:30 pm, the injured teen and McLead had an argument which developed into a brawl when Aldridge, Vassell, Williams and Lewis joined in.
The police said the complainant was beaten until she was unconscious. She was taken to hospital where she was admitted in serious condition.
All five women are scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, December 2.
