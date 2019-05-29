Flash Flood Watch now in effect for all parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica has issued a flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes effective until 5:00 am tomorrow.

The Met Service said that a persistent trough system across Jamaica and the central Caribbean continues to produce unstable weather conditions.

Since today moderate and at times heavy showers have spread to all parishes.

The forecast is for these showers with isolated thunderstorms to continue across the island tonight and tomorrow morning. Flash flooding is therefore a possibility over low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes.

A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures, keep informed by monitoring further releases from the Met Service, and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a Warning is issued.