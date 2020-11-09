Flash flood warning discontinued for all parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service has discontinued the flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes, effective immediately.

It said this is because the induced trough across Jamaica associated with Tropical Storm Eta has weakened as the storm moves further away from the island.

Satellite imagery and rainfall data indicated that only periods of light showers occurred across sections of western parishes throughout today.

As the trough lingers, projections are for the atmosphere to become more stable and as a result a gradual return to near normal conditions is expected through to mid-week.

The forecast is for partly cloudy conditions tonight and tomorrow morning, with afternoon showers and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly across hilly inland areas and sections of southern parishes.