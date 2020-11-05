Flash flood warning downgraded in northeastern and southern parishes
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has downgraded the flash flood warning to a flash flood watch for low lying and flood-prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland.
The Met Service also extended the flash flood watch for low lying and flood-prone areas of Hanover, St James, Trelawny and St Ann. The advisories will remain in effect until 5:00 pm on Saturday.
According to the Met Service, Eta has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is moving north-northwest at about 13 km/h.
The centre of Eta is expected to emerge over the Caribbean Sea tonight and approach the Cayman Islands Saturday and Saturday night.
“Although Eta has weakened to a tropical depression, its persistent induced trough across the western Caribbean, including Jamaica, will continue to generate unstable weather conditions across the island for the next few days,” the Met Service said.
The Met Service said projections are for the cloudy conditions to continue across the island with periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms especially across northeastern and southern parishes tomorrow and Saturday.
