Flash flood warning extended for northeastern and southern parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica has extended the flash flood warning for low lying and flood prone areas of the northeastern and southern parishes of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland.

The service also continued the flash flood watch for low lying and flood prone areas of Hanover, St James, Trelawny and St Ann.

Both the warning and watch have been extended until 5:00 pm tomorrow.

According to the Met Service, tropical storm Eta is currently located near latitude 13.9 degrees north, longitude 85.7 degrees west, or 200 kilometres north northeast of Managua, Nicaragua.

It said Eta is moving westward at about 11 km/h, and on the forecast track the centre of Eta is expected across Honduras later this afternoon through Thursday morning.

The system is forecast to emerge over the Gulf of Honduras or the northwestern Caribbean Sea Thursday night and Friday.

The service said satellite imagery and rainfall reports indicate that the outer bands of tropical storm Eta generated mostly cloudy conditions across the island, with light to moderate rainfall and isolated thunderstorms mainly across sections of northeastern and southern parishes today.

It said although the centre of Eta has made landfall over Nicaragua, its outer bands will continue to generate unstable weather conditions across the island for the next few days.

The Met Service said projections are for the cloudy conditions to continue across the island, with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times, especially across northeastern and southern parishes tonight and Thursday.

Meanwhile, strong gusty winds are expected to continue in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms especially across southern parishes tonight and Thursday, the service said.

Noting that over the past few days the island has been experiencing periods of rainfall, the service said there is a high degree of ground saturation and as a result, landslides and flooding are likely.

Fishers and other small craft operators who are in port are advised not to venture out, as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds, the service said, adding that those at sea should exercise extreme caution.

The Meteorological Service said it will continue to monitor the system.