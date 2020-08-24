Flash flood warning in effect for central, western parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has extended the flash flood warning for St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth, Westmoreland, Hanover, St James and Trelawny.

The warning continues as Tropical Storm Laura continues to move towards the Gulf of Mexico.

A flash flood warning means flooding has been reported or will occur shortly. Pedestrians should not attempt to cross flooded roadways or other low-lying areas as strong currents are likely. Residents in low-lying areas should be on the alert for rising waters and be ready to move quickly to higher ground.

Meanwhile, the flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of eastern parishes has been discontinued.

According to a release from the Met Service at 4:00 pm, the centre of Tropical Storm Laura was located near latitude 21.7 North and longitude 82.2 West.

The storm is currently moving toward the west-northwest near 31 km/h. The Met Service said Laura is expected to continue for the next few days. Some decrease in speed is also expected.

Meteorologists are forecasting a turn toward the northwest by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should continue through Wednesday night.

On the forecast track, the centre of Laura will cross western Cuba this evening and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico overnight.