Flash flood warning issued for low-lying and flood prone areas

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has issued a flash flood watch for low-lying and flood prone areas of all parishes effective until 5:00 pm on Thursday.

The Met Service said a tropical wave currently located east of Jamaica is forecast to move across the island on Wednesday. As this system moves across Jamaica, increased rainfall is expected across the island through to Thursday, the service said.

It noted that projections are for periods of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms to affect sections of most parishes, especially eastern and central parishes, beginning tonight and continuing through to Thursday evening.

The Met Service urged fishers and other marine operators to exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

The service said it will continue to monitor the situation.