Flash flood warning now in effect for northern and southeastern parishes
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Meteorological Service has upgraded the flash flood watch to a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Westmoreland, Hanover St James, St Ann, St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew.
It has continued the flash flood watch for low lying and flood prone areas of all other parishes, effective until 8:00 pm on Monday.
While Tropical Storm Laura is not expected to directly move across Jamaica, it will move relatively close to the island and its impact will spread across Jamaica tonight through to tomorrow, the MET service said.
The forecast is for moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms to continue to affect sections of all parishes tonight into tomorrow morning, and continuing through to Monday evening.
With the heavy showers and thunderstorms, rainfall amounts could reach at least 100 to 150 mm. Strong gusty winds are expected and could reach near gale force winds over northern parishes tonight into tomorrow.
A flash flood warning means flooding has been reported or will occur shortly. A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures.
