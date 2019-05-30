Flash flood watch continues for all parishes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service has extended the flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes to 5:00 pm today.

Met Service said the persistent trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean continues to produce unstable weather conditions.

It explained that although cloudy conditions with light rainfall affected sections of most parishes last night, the forecast is for moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms to once again develop across the island today.

Flash flooding is therefore likely over low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes.

A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures, keep informed by listening to further releases from the Met Service and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a warning is issued.