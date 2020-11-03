Flash flood watch extended until later today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica says the flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas has been continued for Jamaica until 5:00 pm on Tuesday.
The Met office warned the public to take precautionary measures, look out for updates and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a warning is issued.
This is due to an induced trough across Jamaica associated with category four hurricane Eta, the service said. It said the outer bands of slow-moving Eta are projected to continue producing periods of rainfall and thunderstorms across the island for the next few days.
The forecast is for cloudy weather with rain and isolated thunderstorms across the island today and said gusty winds could be expected along coastal areas.
On Wednesday and Thursday, weather conditions are expected to be cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms across the island. On Friday, the forecast is cloudy with periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms across the island, the Met office said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy