Flash flood watch extended until later today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica says the flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas has been continued for Jamaica until 5:00 pm on Tuesday.

The Met office warned the public to take precautionary measures, look out for updates and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a warning is issued.

This is due to an induced trough across Jamaica associated with category four hurricane Eta, the service said. It said the outer bands of slow-moving Eta are projected to continue producing periods of rainfall and thunderstorms across the island for the next few days.

The forecast is for cloudy weather with rain and isolated thunderstorms across the island today and said gusty winds could be expected along coastal areas.

On Wednesday and Thursday, weather conditions are expected to be cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms across the island. On Friday, the forecast is cloudy with periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms across the island, the Met office said.