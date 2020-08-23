Flash flood watch in effect for Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Meteorological Service has issued a flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes effective until 8:00 pm Monday, as a result of Tropical Storm Laura.

A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures, keep informed by listening to further releases from the Meteorological Service, and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a warning is issued.

While the system is not projected to directly impact Jamaica, it is expected to induce a trough across the island. Projections are for periods of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms to affect sections of most parishes, especially eastern and central parishes, beginning later this morning and continuing through to Monday evening.

Fishers and other marine operators are urged to exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

At 4:00 am the centre of Tropical Storm Laura was located near latitude 18.8 degrees North, longitude 70.9 degrees West. Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 30 km/h, and this general motion is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the centre of Laura will move across Hispaniola today, be near or over Cuba tonight and Monday, and over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday night and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 km/h with higher gusts. No significant changes in strength are forecast during the next 36 to 48 hours while Laura moves over or near Hispaniola and Cuba.

Strengthening is forecast once Laura moves into the Gulf of Mexico Monday night and Tuesday.