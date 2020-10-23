Flash flood watch in effect for all parishes
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A flash flood watch has been issued for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes, effective until 5:00 pm tomorrow.
The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica says a persistent trough of low pressure across the western Caribbean continues to produce unstable weather conditions across the island.
Satellite imagery and rainfall data indicate that light to moderate, and at times heavy showers and thunderstorms occurred across sections of most parishes during the night, especially across eastern and south-central parishes.
The forecast is for cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times, to continue across sections of all parishes, and especially southern and northeastern parishes, this morning through to Sunday.
Strong gusty winds in the vicinity of thunderstorms are also likely especially over southern parishes.
Over the past few days, the island has been experiencing periods of rainfall, and as such there is a high degree of ground saturation, resulting in the possibility of landslides and flooding, said Met Service.
A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures, keep informed by listening to further releases from the Meteorological Service and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a Warning is issued.
Met Service said it will continue to monitor the progress of this system.
