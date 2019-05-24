Flash flood watch in effect for eastern, south-central parishes
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica has issued a flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Portland, St Mary, Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine effective until 5:00 am tomorrow.
The Met Service said the unstable weather condition is due to a trough system across the Jamaica and the southwestern Caribbean Sea. This has resulted in moderate to heavy showers across the island with the heavier showers being recorded over eastern parishes.
The forecast is for a continuation of the showers and thunderstorms especially over eastern parishes this evening into tonight. Flash flooding is therefore a possibility over low-lying and flood-prone areas of the eastern and south-central parishes, the Met Service said.
A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures, keep informed through releases from the Met Service, and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a Warning is issued.
