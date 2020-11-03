Flash flood watch upgraded to flash flood warning
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has upgraded the flash flood watch to a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland.
A flash flood watch has also been extended for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Hanover, St James, Trelawny and St Ann.
The Met service said the advisories will remain in effect until 5:00 pm tomorrow.
The Met Service also advised that the outer bands of Hurricane Eta will continue to generate unstable weather conditions across the island for the next few days.
“Projections are for cloudy conditions across the island with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times, especially across northeastern and southern parishes tonight and Wednesday,” the Met Service said.
It added that strong gusty winds are expected to continue in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms especially across southern parishes tonight and Wednesday.
“Additionally, over the past few days, the island has been experiencing periods of rainfall and as such there is a high degree of ground saturation. As a result, landslides and flooding are likely,” it added.
The Met Service has advised fishers and other small craft operators who are in port not to venture out, as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds. Those at sea are also urged to exercise extreme caution.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy