Flash flood watch upgraded to flash flood warning

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has upgraded the flash flood watch to a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland.

A flash flood watch has also been extended for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Hanover, St James, Trelawny and St Ann.

The Met service said the advisories will remain in effect until 5:00 pm tomorrow.

The Met Service also advised that the outer bands of Hurricane Eta will continue to generate unstable weather conditions across the island for the next few days.

“Projections are for cloudy conditions across the island with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times, especially across northeastern and southern parishes tonight and Wednesday,” the Met Service said.

It added that strong gusty winds are expected to continue in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms especially across southern parishes tonight and Wednesday.

“Additionally, over the past few days, the island has been experiencing periods of rainfall and as such there is a high degree of ground saturation. As a result, landslides and flooding are likely,” it added.

The Met Service has advised fishers and other small craft operators who are in port not to venture out, as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds. Those at sea are also urged to exercise extreme caution.