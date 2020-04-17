Fleeing St Catherine family returns negative tests for COVID-19
ST JAMES, Jamaica — OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the four members of a St Catherine family who fled their parish after a lockdown started on Wednesday, and were found in the Mount Salem area of St James, have all tested negative for COVID-19.
The members of the family, which comprises two adults, an eight-year-old, and a teenager, along with a 62-year-old woman from St James who was also held with them, were later tested for the virus and quarantined.
A source at the St James Health Department told OBSERVER ONLINE today that the St Catherine family was escorted home this morning after testing negative for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the Government announced a week-long lockdown of St Catherine, arguing that the measure was triggered by a spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, which at that time saw the tally jumping from 73 to 105.
The Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine, was named as the site of Jamaica's largest number of COVID-19 cases since the island saw its first case in early March.
MARK CUMMINGS
