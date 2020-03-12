Flight AA 1515 passengers being traced

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness is tracing passengers who were aboard flight AA 1515 from Miami to Montego Bay in the last 14 days.

The ministry said the second person to be confirmed with COVID-19 in Jamaica came into the island aboard that flight.

“The efforts are in keeping with established protocols to keep the public informed about COVID-19 and to apply all reasonable measures to contain the spread of the virus,” the ministry said in a news release.

It said it is in the process of contacting all persons who came in on the flight using the information from the flight manifest.

“However, to expedite the process, the ministry is asking all persons who were on the flight to call 888-754-7792 or email covid19@moh.gov.jm.

The ministry also confirmed that the second patient is a Jamaican national who travelled to London from Miami and on return, connected from Miami to Montego Bay.

The ministry encourages those persons who were aboard flight AA 1515 to pay close attention to their health status and self-quarantine if they show signs.