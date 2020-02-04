Flight to Jamaica diverted after man claimed to have coronavirus
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Canadian man was arrested yesterday after he reportedly told a plane full of passengers bound for Jamaica that he had contracted the coronavirus.
According to Canadian media outlets Toronto City News and CBC News, passengers were already halfway through the WestJet flight, which was scheduled to land in Montego Bay, when the man stood up and claimed that he had recently been in China and had contracted the deadly virus. The pilots then made the decision to return to Toronto.
Officials said that the 29-year-old's claims were “unfounded” and he was arrested for mischief.
Canadian police said they believe the incident was a prank and WestJet apologised to the 243 passengers who were affected.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy