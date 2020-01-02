Floating book fair returns to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The world's largest floating book fair, the MV Logos Hope, will return to Jamaica from February 13 to March 15, docking in both Montego Bay and Kingston.

The book fair's last visit to the island was in 2017, when a total of over 160,000 visitors went on board the ship at both ports.

The MV Logos Hope, which is renowned for its expansive book fair, offers over 5,000 different book titles for sale, at affordable prices.

They cover such areas as: science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine and languages. In addition, there are children's titles, academic texts, dictionaries, atlases.

The vessel also includes a Visitor Experience Deck, which is usually opened to the public to explore, from the Welcome Area, and introduces the vessel through a short movie and interactive displays. The International Café, offers ice cream, drinks and snacks, also for sale, to those who go on board.

The MV Logos Hope will be opened to the public at the Montego Bay Cruise Ship Terminal from February 13 to February 23 and at a Kingston terminal, yet to be decided, from February 27 to March 15.

After leaving Jamaica, the floating ship will travel to the Bahamas, Spain and Ireland.