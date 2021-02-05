Flooding in Portland after last night's rain

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Sections of Portland were last night flooded after approximately 13 hours of heavy rains, which battered several areas of the parish.

The fire service was called out along the Black Hill main road late evening to assist in the clearing of a fallen tree that blocked a section of the roadway.

Areas such as West Palm Avenue, Halls Avenue, Bryans Bay, Millard Road, Jones Lane, Manning Avenue and Humming Bird Boulevard in Norwich Heights, as well as Caenwood in the west of the parish, were inundated by floodwaters, as the rain fell throughout the night.

In recent times the parish has not experienced such a heavy downpour.

Disaster Preparedness Officer for Portland Denise Lewis told OBSERVER ONLINE “there has been serious flooding at Breastworks resulting in items in houses being damaged and some houses were flooded out by the Cane Side River at Millard Road and Jones Lane as it overran its banks, and Little Annotto River at Halls Avenue by West Palm Avenue”.

Residents of Millard Road and Jones Lane complained that had the groins in the area been higher and extended further upstream, the flooding could have been avoided.

The Little Annotto River overflowed its banks by the West Palm Avenue in the vicinity of CC 'Holey Bulla' Bakery bringing traffic to a standstill.

Boundbrook in the vicinity of the primary school at the foot of Stony Hill, was also flooded and motorists had to use the school as an alternate route as the Bog River was in spate, resulting in the fording being impassable.

OBSERVER ONLINE captured some of the scenes.

Everard Owen