Flooding in sections of Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica —The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public to exercise caution in sections of Westmoreland following reports of flooding in the parish.

Operators of small vehicles are advised not to use the road between Amity and Dunbar's River.

“Operators should instead use the Smithfield corridor,” the NWA posted to Twitter a short while ago.

The Three Miles River main road is also impassable due to flood waters.

The NWA also said there are also reports of flooding in Petersfield and sections of Savanna-la-Mar.