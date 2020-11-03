Flooding reported in sections of Portland

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public that flooding is now being experienced in sections of Portland including Folly.

The NWA said motorists should exercise caution while driving through the parish at this time.

An islandwide flash flood watch is currently in place for low-lying and flood-prone areas until 5:00 pm today as the country continues to experience rain from the outer bands of slow-moving Hurricane Eta, which upgraded to a Category 4 storm late Monday.

