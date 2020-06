Florida bans alcohol at bars as virus cases soar

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — Florida banned alcohol consumption at its bars after its daily confirmed coronavirus cases neared 9,000, almost double the previous record set just two days ago.

The Florida agency that governs bars announced the ban on Twitter, minutes after the Department of Health reported 8,942 new confirmed cases, topping the previous record of 5,500 set Wednesday.

More than 24,000 cases have been reported since Saturday, more than a fifth of the 111,724 cases confirmed since March 1. The department had not updated its death total, which still stood at 3,327.

The seven-day average for positive tests dropped slightly to 13.4 per cent, down 1 percentage point from Thursday but still triple the rate of 3.8 per cent of June 1. State officials have attributed much of the new outbreak to young adults flocking to bars after they reopened about a month ago.