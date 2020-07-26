Florida passes New York for 2nd-most COVID-19 cases
ORLANDO, Florida (AP) — Florida surpassed New York over the weekend as the state with the second-most confirmed coronavirus cases in the US.
More than 9,300 new cases were reported in the Sunshine State on Sunday, along with 78 new deaths.
Florida's nearly 424,000 coronavirus cases as of Sunday are surpassed only by California, which has more than 450,000. With 39.5 million residents, California has almost double Florida's population of 21.4 million.
New York, slightly less populous than Florida with 19.4 million residents, has close to 412,000 cases and was once the epicentre of the virus in the US. Texas, the only state besides California with more people than Florida, has about 390,000 cases.
