Florida records 595 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths in last 24 hours
TALLAHASSEE, Florida— The Florida Department of Health reported that as at today (May 10), there were 595 new positive COVID-19 cases (588 Florida residents and seven non-Florida residents) and six deaths related to COVID-19.
The six people to have died tested positive for COVID-19 in Dade and Pinellas counties.
To date, 703 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died in Florida.
There are a total of 40,596 Florida cases with 1,721 deaths related to COVID-19.
