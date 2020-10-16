Florida reports uptick in daily COVID-19 cases
MIAMI, United States (AP) — Florida has reported a slight uptick in daily confirmed COVID-19 cases, adding 3,449 to its total caseload on Friday.
The new state report raises the seven-day average of new infections close to 2,800, a figure that had dropped under 2,300 in late September and early October, when the state lifted restrictions on restaurants and the largest school districts began welcoming students.
The COVID-19 hospitalisation and deaths figures have been relatively stable in recent weeks.
The number of people being treated in Florida hospitals peaked in late July at more than 9,500, then declined for about two months. But the figure has levelled off for the past three weeks at around 2,000 to 2,200 without further decline.
The state tallied 98 new virus-related deaths on Friday, raising the death toll to 16,030.
