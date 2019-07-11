Flow Jamaica launches parental leave policy

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Telecommunication giants Flow Jamaica is announcing the launch of a new parental leave policy which enhances its previous maternity leave benefit and adds a provision for birth partners, adoptive and foster parents.

A statement from the Flow this morning said the new policy, which took effect across the Liberty Latin America (LLA) Group on June 1, provides 16 weeks of paid leave for birth mothers, and eight weeks of paid leave for birth partners, adoptive and foster parents as well as any team member who becomes a parent via surrogacy.

“Evolving our parental leave policy, quite simply, is the right thing to do!” said Kerry Scott, Chief People Officer, Liberty Latin America. “We recognise that diversity drives success, and family dynamics and structures have changed. Our new policy demonstrates our commitment to a culture of diversity and inclusion and one that puts our people at the heart of our success.”

Flow Jamaica's Country Manager, Stephen Price, expressed pride in the transformational initiative.

“This is a defining moment for our entire Jamaica family. The conventional family construct has evolved and as a progressive employer, we are ensuring that we further support our team members and help to facilitate these moments that matter for them and their families,” he said.

“The initial months are critical and having your partner with you makes a world of difference. Our families provide balance and support daily and this policy further underscores who we are as an employer and the commitment we are making to our team members and the well-being of their families,” Price added.