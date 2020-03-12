Flow technician quarantined, 4 others in self-isolation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Following confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 in Jamaica, Flow Jamaica says it was advised by the Ministry of Health that one of its technicians may have been exposed to patient zero.

“The technician has since been quarantined for monitoring and testing by the ministry. As a precautionary measure, we have also asked four additional team members who were in contact with the technician to work from home for a similar self-isolation period. We are also engaged in ongoing dialogue with ministry officials,” the company said in a news release.

“Flow Jamaica is closely monitoring the evolving situation surrounding COVID-19 and is following guidance from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the World Health Organization,” it added.

The company said due to the spread of the virus internationally, several proactive measures have been implemented by its parent company, Liberty Latin America, across all of its markets in the Caribbean and Latin America. These include:

Suspended business-related travel.

Placed hand sanitizers and additional cleaning supplies in all offices and stores.

Increased the frequency of cleaning across all company facilities.

Provision of ongoing educational information to employees regarding the virus and how to prevent infection.

Worked with local governments to issue PSAs to local communities.

Activated its regional and local crisis management teams and business continuity processes to continue monitoring and to make appropriate decisions.

“Flow Jamaica will continue to keep its employees and customers informed on this matter as more information becomes available. The company has also committed to doing everything in its power to ensure uninterrupted service to its clients during this unprecedented period to minimise any possible impact,” the company said.