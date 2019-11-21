Flow warns of online fraud targeting customers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Telecommunications company Flow is warning its customers to be wary of fraudulent promotions during the festive season.

The company informed on social media that phishing messages have been sent, targeting several of its customers and advising them to complete a survey in order to claim a gift.

“These messages are malicious and as such, persons are being urged not to click or open any links enclosed,” Flow said in an Instagram post.

The company also reminded its customers that they should never share any personal data such as passwords or banking information, click any links that require users to make changes to their email accounts or participate in unauthorised surveys.