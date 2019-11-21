Flow warns of online fraud targeting customers
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Telecommunications company Flow is warning its customers to be wary of fraudulent promotions during the festive season.
The company informed on social media that phishing messages have been sent, targeting several of its customers and advising them to complete a survey in order to claim a gift.
“These messages are malicious and as such, persons are being urged not to click or open any links enclosed,” Flow said in an Instagram post.
The company also reminded its customers that they should never share any personal data such as passwords or banking information, click any links that require users to make changes to their email accounts or participate in unauthorised surveys.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy