Flow working to restore service after fire at Brown's Town Exchange
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Telecommunications provider, Flow says its technical team has been “working around the clock” to restore services to residential and business customers in sections of St Ann following a fire at its Brown's Town Exchange on Friday.
According to Flow, the fire extensively damaged equipment and cable infrastructure which has left business and residential customers without mobile, landline and internet services.
Communications Manager at Flow, Celia Morgan told OBSERVER ONLINE this morning that the teams are working assiduously to replace the equipment damaged in the fire, in the shortest possible time.
In an earlier statement Maintenance director at Flow, Shawn Holder informed that the equipment at the Exchange will need to be replaced as they have been rendered inoperable due to heat and water damage.
The company said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
The communities impacted include: Brown's Town, Bethany, Alexandria, Goshen, Benin, Bamboo, Aberdeen Meadows, Liberty Valley, Retreat, Stewart Town and their environs.
