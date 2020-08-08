Flower Hill, surrounding areas get piped water after 30 years
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday commissioned into service the $110-million Flower Hill Water Supply System in the second city, bringing potable water to residents after 30 years without access to the commodity.
The project, executed by the Rural Water Supply Limited was funded through the Government's Cap A programme.
The new system consists of two relifting stations, storage tanks, and gravity lines, which will be fed with water from the greater Montego Bay water system.
Addressing a ceremony to commission the new system, Prime Minister Holness said the project will improve the living standard of residents and stimulate economic growth.
“You had to contemplate how [you] were going to live your life without water and for many of you, it would have been a struggle. In modern Jamaica, we should reach the point where everybody has potable water, meaning water that you can drink; water that you can use to do your domestic chores within your homes, and that is our goal,” he said.
Holness noted that the Government, through the creation of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation has been working to improve access to water for all Jamaica, in particular those in underserved communities across the island.
“Economic growth is dependent upon you the people having water not just for the convenience, but is also for the economy of the country for those people who need water for irrigation,” he stated.
Several residents of Flower Hill were visibly elated to have potable water running through their pipes for the first time in their lifetime.
Among them was Doreen Harris.
“I was born in Flower Hill and…I saw my mother, my father and older siblings carrying water, so I want to say thanks to all those who participated in getting us water,” she said.
Another resident, Jean Scarlet said the water supply system is a welcome move, which will ease the burden of the water challenges faced by residents.
“I am very happy because this water problem has been plaguing this community for years… and for us to see the water turn on…and for us to get it in the house, that's a big boost,” she told JIS News.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said Rural Water Supply Limited has completed over 80 water supply projects so far this year.
