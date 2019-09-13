Floyd Green leads J'can delegation to ACP fisheries meeting in Samoa

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green is leading a Jamaican delegation at the 6th Meeting of African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) ministers in charge of Fisheries and Aquaculture, which is being held in Apia, Samoa from September 11 to September 13.

Climate change and fisheries, illegal unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and small scale fisheries for food security and livelihoods will be among the areas of focus at the three day meeting, the ministry said in a report.

"We will use this international platform to advocate for ACP to continue to maintain a strong stand against IUU finishing. Jamaica is suffering at the hand of poachers, leading to the significant depletion of species like conch and sea cucumber. The ACP must look at helping member states with surveillance and data gathering," Green stated.

Jamaica is one of 16 Caribbean countries that is a part of the ACP Group of States, an organisation which aims to assist in the sustainable development of its member states and their gradual integration into the global economy.

The meeting will facilitate the advancement of fisheries and aquaculture in the ACP Countries by determining appropriate strategies and policy options, the ministry said.

Green indicated that he will also continue to lead Jamaica's global charge on climate change and will urge the ACP to focus on assisting Small Island Developing States acquiring early detection systems and insurance schemes for fishing communities.

The Jamaican delegation includes Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Dermon Spence and Minister Counselor at the Embassy of Jamaica (Brussels) Shae-Alicia Lewis.