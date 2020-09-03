Floyd Green says he is well set to retain his seat

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Though worried by frustrating delays for voters, the ruling Jamaica Labour Party's Floyd Green believes he is well set to retain the St Elizabeth South Western seat he won by more than 2000 votes in 2016.

"Things looking good, very good," said Green when OBSERVER ONLINE caught up with him at the Mountainside Basic School.

"Our morning figures suggest we are at almost the same level as 2016," he said.

"The major concern is that the lines moving very slow. We just have to be encouraging people to keep the faith and exercise patience in order to exercise their franchise,” he said.

Green is up against the People's National Party's Ewan Stephenson in a constituency considered among Jamaica's quintessential swing seats.