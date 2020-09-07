Fontana Barbican confirms COVID case

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Fontana Pharmacy says it will be temporarily closing its Barbican location after an employee at the store tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the company, the location will be closed for 48 hours for cleaning and santisation.

The company said that this is the first confirmed COVID-19 case reported by the pharmacy chain and the infected employee is quarantining at home.

Fontana said it is following all Ministry of Health protocols and plans to reopen the location on September 9.

“Our commitment is to maintain our service standard, and continue to do as much as we can to keep our team members, our customers and our communities healthy and safe,” the company's statement said.

.