Fontana Pharmacy teams with Culture Ministry to produce Miss Lou storyboards
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Fontana Pharmacy has collaborated with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport to distribute a 'Miss Lou storyboard' to over 1,700 schools in Jamaica at the Primary, Secondary and Tertiary levels.
The nation celebrated Miss Lou's 100th birthday anniversary on September 7. In her honour, a storyboard has been created to highlight important aspects of her contribution to Jamaican culture
“I am delighted to receive & disseminate this storyboard to our schools. It will undoubtedly raise awareness and deepen appreciation of the courage, contribution & conviction of the cultural icon that is Louise Bennett-Coverley,” Minister of Education Karl Samuda was quoted as saying.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Culture Minister, Olivia Grange, both contributed their memories of how Miss Lou portrayed Jamaican culture and instilled national pride. Others, such as Mervyn Morris and Tony Rebel, discussed the impact of Miss Lou's work on Jamaican and West Indian culture. Their sentiments are captured in this dedication in text written by Fontana Chairman Kevin O'Brien Chang.
A framed storyboard will also be given to government ministries, embassies, parish libraries and major Jamaican universities and colleges. A downloadable digital version will also be available on the Fontana Pharmacy website: https://fontanapharmacy.com, the ministry said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy