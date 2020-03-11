Fontana taking steps to meet COVID-19 demand

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fontana Pharmacy is informing the public that it has been working with its suppliers to meet customer demand for products being sought in relation to COVID-19.

This demand, the pharmacy said, may cause temporary shortages for certain products at some store locations, but they will re-supply as quickly as possible.

The pharmacy further encouraged their patients to refill maintenance medications in a timely manner, and implored people at higher risk for COVID-19 complications to stay at home as much as possible.

It also noted that it offers a home delivery service which is a convenient option for people who do not wish to visit the pharmacy for refills or new prescriptions.

Fontana said all six of its locations are equipped with a clean and spacious environment, knowledgeable staff, and a wide range of pharmaceuticals and toiletries.

“Fontana is promising the public that the company is committed to the welfare of those it serves which means being responsive to the evolving needs of its customers and acting swiftly,” Kevin O'Brien Chang, chairman of Fontana Pharmacy said.

“The latest steps we're taking will help patients of all ages have every option available to them which will ensure that they are well protected against the spread of the virus,” Chief Executive Director Anne Chang added.