Food For The Poor pays fines for non-violent offenders
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Four inmates were released from the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre after Food For The Poor (FFP) paid the fines for non-violent offenders across the Caribbean and Latin America for Christmas.
FFP said it paid the fines of 79 people held in prison, many of whom were arrested for stealing to feed their families or for something that would be considered a minor offence.
For more than two decades, Food For The Poor said it has honoured the tradition of freeing non-violent offenders from prisons in Guyana, Haiti, Honduras and Jamaica by paying their fines in time for Christmas.
Among the four inmates released in Jamaica was a 49-year-old who spent more than a month in the Spanish Town prison because he could not afford to pay the fines for a minor offence.
"This is the first time this has happened to me and it has been the hardest thing to deal with," he said.
During his time behind bars, he admitted he was forced to reflect on his life and it was during those times he turned to God for comfort.
"I prayed a lot and I begged God to intervene because this is not the life I want to live. God answered my prayer through Food For The Poor and it is such a blessing. I am so grateful," he added.
