Food For the Poor commits to planting 1 million fruit, timber trees

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Food For the Poor has committed to planting one million fruit and timber trees over the next three years.

This is in support of the Government's target to plant three million trees over three years under a national tree planting initiative launched by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in October 2019.

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Pearnel Charles Jr, said that the initiative by Food For the Poor is being undertaken under a programme called Fruits for the Poor, launched in February.

“These trees include 22 varieties of fruit trees being germinated by the organisation in its recently established fruit tree nursery, and in the coming year they will also be establishing additional nursery space and, with the support of the Forestry Department, will also start to germinate timber species,” he said.

He was addressing the Youth Month tree-planting exercise today at Boulevard Baptist Church in St Andrew.

Charles Jr noted that the Forestry Department, which is leading the three million trees initiative, is finalising other major partnerships with private and public sector entities, which will result in a significant increase in the rate and number of the targeted trees being planted.

He noted that the Forestry Department has taken practical steps to ensure the success of the programme.

"They have ramped up production of tree seedlings at their nurseries as well as secured partnerships with both public and private sector entities to identify and secure additional resources such as land, funding and labour,” Charles Jr said.

He shared that up to September, the Department had planted and distributed approximately 250,000 ornamental timber and fruit tree seedlings with another 70,000 scheduled to be planted and distributed before the end of 2020.