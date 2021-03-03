Food for the Poor, BOOM Drink, hand over house keys in 'Tan Ah Yuh Yard' initiative
KINGSTON, Jamaica— BOOM Energy Drink and Food For The Poor (FFP) recently handed over the keys to new homes to several residents in St Mary as part of FFP's 'Tan Ah Yuh Yard' initiative.
According to the energy drink company, it partnered with FFP to build houses for vulnerable Jamaicans as the country continues to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 'Tan Ah Yuh Yard' initiative is aimed at promoting the importance of staying at home during the pandemic.
BOOM said that all 10 units which it sponsored are equipped with water storage tanks to facilitate sustainable hygiene and sanitation practices to help reduce the spread of the virus.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy