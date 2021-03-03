Food for the Poor, BOOM Drink, hand over house keys in 'Tan Ah Yuh Yard' initiative

KINGSTON, Jamaica— BOOM Energy Drink and Food For The Poor (FFP) recently handed over the keys to new homes to several residents in St Mary as part of FFP's 'Tan Ah Yuh Yard' initiative.

According to the energy drink company, it partnered with FFP to build houses for vulnerable Jamaicans as the country continues to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Tan Ah Yuh Yard' initiative is aimed at promoting the importance of staying at home during the pandemic.

BOOM said that all 10 units which it sponsored are equipped with water storage tanks to facilitate sustainable hygiene and sanitation practices to help reduce the spread of the virus.