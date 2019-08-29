Food for the Poor responds with aid for the Good Shepherd Home

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Charity organisation Food For The Poor (FFP) says it has responded to the needs of residents of the Good Shepherd Home, operated by the Missionaries of the Poor, that was severely damaged by fire on Tuesday night.

Fifty-six mentally ill and physically challenged men from the facility located at 59-61 Tower Street in downtown Kingston were also displaced as a result of the blaze that started at 13 Fleet Street.

FFP said a team, consisting people from its Social Outreach Department, visited the home to determine the areas of greatest need and to assist accordingly.

The team also did a tour of Fleet Street, where other families were affected by the fire, to determine their needs.

A total of 24 other people, including 13 children, were left homeless after the fire.

Director at FFP Jamaica, Craig Moss-Solomon, said the incident was “an unfortunate incident, but one that requires all who are called by Christ to help our brothers and sisters who are less fortunate.”

Moss-Solomon further noted that the affected residents are appreciative of the relief items being delivered as a blessing that will help them cope with the aftermath of the terrible fire.

“FFP Jamaica has also assessed the long-term needs resulting from the fire and that the organisation stands ready to offer whatever support it can to Missionaries of the Poor and the families affected,” he said.

FFP is the largest charity organisation in Jamaica and is funded by donations.