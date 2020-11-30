Food for the Poor to plant one million fruit and timber trees
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Food for the Poor Jamaica has committed to planting one million fruit and timber trees over the next three years under a programme dubbed, “Fruits for the Poor”, in support of the National Tree Planting Initiative “Three Million Trees in Three Years”.
The announcement was made by Director of Agriculture & Fisheries at Food for the Poor, Nakhle Hado during a tree planting event organised by the Forestry Department in observance of Youth Month, under the theme, 'ReThinkYOUth', at the Boulevard Baptist Church last Wednesday.
“Food for the Poor is pleased to embark on this initiative to be involved in the restoration of our environment and are extremely happy to be planting the first set of trees at two homes that involve youth empowerment,” he said.
About 25 trees were planted at the Homestead Place of Safety and the Wortley Home for Girls as part of the Fruits for the Poor Programme last Wednesday.
Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Pearnel Charles Jr commended the organisation for partnering with the Forestry Department in support of the three in three initiative.
Charles said he will be seeking to expand the 'fruit for the poor' initiative to other corporate entities.
