Food fortification key in COVID-19 pandemic — UNICEF director

UNITED NATIONS — Several food industry experts have joined together to highlight food fortification as a key element in addressing hunger among children during the COVID-19 pandemic at the second global summit on food fortification virtual series being held today.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) high-level launch event is part of the Micronutrient Forum Global Conference CONNECTED.

Opening speaker Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, said: “We estimate that at least one in two of the world's children suffers from hidden hunger — deficiencies in vitamins and other essential nutrients. Large scale fortification and bio fortification can help us address this issue.”

Meanwhile, Director of Nutrition at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Andreas Bluethner, called for worldwide solidarity.

"The worldwide COVID crisis puts millions of people additionally at risk of poverty and malnutrition. We need governments, donors and private sector to partner for resilient nutrition programs, such as staple foods fortified with essential nutrients. Adequate nutrition is a human right and an outstanding investment in a nations health, educational opportunities and productivity at marginal cost,” Bluethner said.

Chef Manifesto, Deepanker Khosa or DK, from Thailand, in a recorded video, added that, “The average grain of rice is a great source of carbs, but not much else. Fortified rice enables added nutrition, and you don't even notice the difference.”

CEO of HarvestPlus, the global leader in bio fortification, Arun Baral explained that, “Food fortification and crop bio fortification are complementary interventions that can ensure all people can get the essential micronutrients they need for good nutrition and health. It is time to rapidly scale them up to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”

“The message of the summit is clear: world's focus right now should be to mitigate effects of COVID-19 on nutrition, fortifying the most common and available foods at a large scale is one way to go. The convening power of the summit within the Micronutrient Forum aims to catalyse efforts to prompt progress on the global fortification agenda, bringing innovation and a strategic roadmap for the next five years. Our resolve has never been stronger,” said Saskia OsendarpSaskia, the executive director/president of Micronutrient Forum.

According to UNICEF, this year's summit will gather thousands of experts on food fortification, staple crop bio fortification, food systems, and nutrition.

The summit will be fully digital as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. All sessions will be broadcasted live online via https://www.gainhealth.org/second-global-summit-food-fortification-launch-event.