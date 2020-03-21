Food thief caught by St Elizabeth cops

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A man was nabbed by the Black River police after he broke into a food store on High Street, St Elizabeth on Tuesday, March 17.

The man, 20-year-old Andre Banton of Newtown in the parish, has been charged with shop breaking.

Reports are that about 3:30 am, Banton removed a ventilation fan to gain entry to the building but was interrupted by the police team.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

Banton is expected to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Monday, March 23.