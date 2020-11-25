Football legend Maradona dead at 60 – spokesman

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Football legend Diego Maradona has died, his spokesman confirmed.

The Argentine World Cup winning captain died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month, a member of his entourage told AFP.

President Alberto Fernandez immediately announced three days of national mourning in the South American country.

Shortly before the announcement that shocked a nation, Argentine media reported Maradona had suffered a serious health setback on Wednesday, and was being treated by doctors at his home north of Buenos Aires.

"There are four ambulances at the door of the residence. They have summoned family members to come. It is serious," the TyC Sports channel reported.

One of the game's most gifted players, the Argentine boasted a rare combination of flair, flamboyance, vision and speed which mesmerised fans, the BBC reported.

Born 60 years ago in a Buenos Aires shanty town, Diego Armando Maradona escaped the poverty of his youth to become a football superstar considered by some to be even greater than Brazil's Pele, BBC said.