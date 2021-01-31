Footballer charged with burglary and larceny

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have charged 20-year-old footballer Jermaine Lyons with burglary and larceny following an incident on Lower Second Street, Kingston 12 on Monday, January 18.

The police said that about 1:00 pm, the complainant found the accused and three other men removing items of furniture valuing $265,000 from her premises and reported the matter to the police.

Lyons was arrested following an investigation. His court date is being finalised.