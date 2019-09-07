Foreign Affairs Ministry establishes phone line for Bahamas contact

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade says it has provided an emergency telephone line for people who are trying to make contact with relatives or friends in The Bahamas.

“Jamaicans here at home who have been unable to make contact with their family members or friends living in The Bahamas, or have become aware that they are in distress, especially in Grand Bahamas and Abaco, may call or Whatsapp our Consular Affairs Department at (876) 472- 3584,” Foreign Affairs Minister, Kamina Johnson-Smith said in a statement today.

“You may also contact the Department during normal business hours at (876) 926-4220-9 extension 3346. We ask that you provide as much information as possible (names, address, telephone numbers, email addresses, photos, etc) so that every effort can be made to help you to connect with your loved ones, as information becomes available through the different channels in The Bahamas,” the minister added.