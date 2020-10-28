Foreign Affairs Ministry needs help locating kin of George Johnson

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is seeking the assistance of the public to locate the next of kin for Jamaican national George Johnson who passed away in New York in July.

Johnson was born September 5, 1949.

He passed away at Kings County Hospital, 451 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, New York, 11203-2054 on July 7, 2020.

The Jamaican consulate in New York believes he has children and siblings in Jamaica, but their names and specific whereabouts are unknown.

If you are related to Mr Johnson, or know any of his family or relatives, please contact the Consular Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade at 926-4220 extn 3359.