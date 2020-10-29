Foreign Affairs Ministry needs help contacting family of Wilfred Williams

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is seeking the public's assistance in locating the next of kin of a Jamaican national in Trinidad and Tobago, Wilfred Magnus Williams.

Williams was born on June 26, 1986.

If you are related to Mr Williams, or know any of his family or relatives, please contact the Consular Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade at 926-4220 extn 3359.