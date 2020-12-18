Foreigners to get opportunity for temporary residency in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica - A submission is soon to be presented to Cabinet for the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) to introduce a one-year temporary residency to foreign nationals.

This, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang.



The minister was speaking earlier today at the opening ceremony for a new PICA office at the Fairview Plaza in Montego Bay, St James.



Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Chang noted, an increase in travel to the island will be expected.

“One of the questions coming out of the pandemic is 'where will I live', and in figuring this out one has to establish residency, which is why PICA is working to establish the temporary residency programme. The impact of that will not only increase demands on the operations of PICA, but will provide an opportunity for foreigners to live and work in Jamaica for one year,” the minister said.



PICA, Dr Chang continued, is one of the finest agencies which falls under the portfolio of the Ministry of National Security, and over the years, it has developed a reputation for providing quality service while interfacing with the public in the issuance of passports.



In extending commendations to PICA, the minister maintained that “despite how COVID 19 has affected lives and livelihood, we want to commend PICA for moving forward to provide quality, efficient and professional services in this region. This is crucial for our continued development at this point in time”.



Meanwhile, PICA's Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Wynter, added that last year, over 4,000 people were granted citizenship to Jamaica.

“When the temporary residency programme is approved,” he added, “this will be another product and service our agency will be happy to provide to visitors”.



The new office in Montego Bay will enable the agency to provide more immigration and citizenship products to the list of offerings. Additionally, Jamaicans who live in the western parishes will no longer have to travel to Kingston to submit applications.