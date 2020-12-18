Foreigners to get opportunity for temporary residency in Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica - A submission is soon to be presented to Cabinet for the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) to introduce a one-year temporary residency to foreign nationals.
This, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang.
The minister was speaking earlier today at the opening ceremony for a new PICA office at the Fairview Plaza in Montego Bay, St James.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Chang noted, an increase in travel to the island will be expected.
“One of the questions coming out of the pandemic is 'where will I live', and in figuring this out one has to establish residency, which is why PICA is working to establish the temporary residency programme. The impact of that will not only increase demands on the operations of PICA, but will provide an opportunity for foreigners to live and work in Jamaica for one year,” the minister said.
PICA, Dr Chang continued, is one of the finest agencies which falls under the portfolio of the Ministry of National Security, and over the years, it has developed a reputation for providing quality service while interfacing with the public in the issuance of passports.
In extending commendations to PICA, the minister maintained that “despite how COVID 19 has affected lives and livelihood, we want to commend PICA for moving forward to provide quality, efficient and professional services in this region. This is crucial for our continued development at this point in time”.
Meanwhile, PICA's Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Wynter, added that last year, over 4,000 people were granted citizenship to Jamaica.
“When the temporary residency programme is approved,” he added, “this will be another product and service our agency will be happy to provide to visitors”.
The new office in Montego Bay will enable the agency to provide more immigration and citizenship products to the list of offerings. Additionally, Jamaicans who live in the western parishes will no longer have to travel to Kingston to submit applications.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy