Forensic lab improving national security –Samuda

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda, says solving cold cases and identifying DNA matches in cases are just a few of the several functions being carried out by the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine (IFSLM).

Speaking during a tour of the institute yesterday, Samuda said that the IFSLM has been instrumental in “resolving issues of gender based violence, specifically rape cases, and closing cold cases that have been on the books for over a decade.”

According to the ministry, as part of the Government's plan to transform the security architecture, the laboratory has received close to a billion dollars' worth of equipment over the past four years.

“If we are to truly break the backs of organised crime in this country, we have to invest and strategise and put in place systems that keep us ahead of the criminals who seek to wreak havoc in this country,” Samuda said.

Samuda said the IFSLM is an embodiment of the kind of investment that advances Jamaica in the right direction in improving national security and ensuring the safety of all citizens.

“When we discuss IFSLM, we talk about our investment in science, which is indicative that there are other tools available to law enforcement that are able to bring about a more secure Jamaica”.

Samuda said that the ballistics lab is “by far the most modern in the region”, which allows the security forces to conduct investigations with a substantial amount of scientific evidence admissible in the courts.

“They [police] are able to know which bullet came from which gun, keep a bank of information that allows them to process crime scenes, and move into the investigative phase more quickly. We have seen where cases have been disposed of rather quickly in the courts because of sound evidence, and our scientists are doing well in this space,” he said.

“The DNA lab is particularly important to me because I was there when the DNA legislation was being passed. It is interesting and impressive to see something move from legislation, to equipment to implementation to justice being served”, he added.

IFSLM is a department within the ministry, which performs forensic examination and analysis on a wide variety of physical evidence, using state of the art technology that adhere to internationally recognised quality assurance standards for forensic laboratories.

The institute also provides consultation to stakeholders within law enforcement and the justice system, in matters of evidence collection, analysis and results interpretation, and ensuring probative evidence is properly collected, stored and transported to protect its integrity.